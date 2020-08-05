  • facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Rhea’s lawyer says Bihar police can’t probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s case as it’s transferred to CBI

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is transferred to CBI, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has stated that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the matter now.
EXCLUSIVE: Rhea's lawyer says Bihar police can't probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case as it's transferred to CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a new direction after the Centre has accepted the Bihar government’s request to transfer the investigation to CBI. The decision was announced by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court today. And while Sushant’s case has been handed over to CBI now, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has claimed that Bihar police has no jurisdiction to probe the matter as it has left the state. In a recently released statement, the actress’ lawyer stated that while CBI is the premier agency, Bihar police should stop speculating about Rhea’s whereabouts.

The statement read, “The Bihar government has already “transferred” the “case” in which they have NO Jurisdiction to investigate. Once the case having left Bihar Bihar Police have no concern in the case. The Solicitor General of India was present before the Supreme Court today on behalf of CBI and submitted that the Notification would be issued today. Till the matter is heard in the next week, the CBI being a premier agency is aware of its powers that need to be exercised in a Pending Matter before the Supreme Court. I would request all concerned to stop speculating about the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty. She’s a law abiding citizen. The matter is sub judice.”

To note, the apex court was hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea after Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against her in Patna and accused her of abetment to suicide. In her plea, Rhea had requested to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court has asked all the concerned parties to file their replies on Rhea’s plea within three days following her petition will be heard next week.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's case transferred to CBI, Centre accepts Bihar government's probe request

Credits :Pinkvilla

