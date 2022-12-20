EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty promises Singham Again is 10x Sooryavanshi; Ranveer Singh claps on Singham 4 narration

Over the years, Rohit Shetty has established himself as one of the most successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits after hits. While the director is all set for his Christmas 2022 release, Cirkus, he is also excited to start shooting for his next directorial, Singham Again, with Ajay Devgn in lead. The cop saga is all set to go on floors in April 2023 and Rohit in the first ever Pinkvilla Masterclass informs that the script has turned out very well.

“We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out really well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something,” he exults and further adds, “Like when I narrated it to Ranveer, he had goosebumps. The story gives you a high. I get excited about a film very rarely and Singham Again is that one script after so many years which I am excited to start the film.” The director went ahead to confirm Ranveer Singh’s presence in Singham Again.

“Yes, Ranveer is also in the film,” he confirms. Ranveer insists that he was on his feet while he got the narration of Singham Again. “I have taken the entire narration in my van and I was on my feet clapping. The kind of moments he described; my mind was just racing forward picturising what the scenes in the cinema halls will be when those moments unfold in Singham Again. It will be pandemonium in the halls with the kind of stuff that he has planned,” Ranveer says.

Pooja Hegde is excited for Singham Again

Pooja Hegde too is excited to see the big scale entertainer, Singham Again. Going down the memory lane, she laughs, “My father has a Singham tattoo.” She is quick to add, “I remember watching Simmba in PVR and when Singham’s entry happened, PVR had turned into Gaiety Galaxy. We were like whistling and screaming out loud. I can’t wait for Singham Again.”

Watch the full video below, as Pinkvilla spoke at length with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez about Cirkus, their vision for cinema post pandemic, their upcoming films, and a lot more. Don’t miss.