EXCLUSIVE: 'Govinda didn't get his due, he would have been the biggest superstar,' says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. A few days back, the trailer was released and it has already created a buzz among the audience. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

Ahead of the film's release, recently Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with the team of Cirkus at the first-ever Pinkvilla Masterclass. During one of the game segments, Ranveer, Rohit, Jacqueline, Varun, and Pooja had to guess the name of double role films which were made in Hindi Cinema. When asked about the biggest grosser of 1993, Rohit Shetty was quick enough to respond and said, "Aankhen." To note, it starred Govinda in a dual role with Chunky Pandey and was directed by David Dhawan.

'Govinda gave blockbusters for 10 years': Rohit Shetty

Further, Rohit stated that Govinda did not get his due. "For 10 years that guy (Govinda) gave blockbusters. He and David Dhawan like Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Jodi No 1, Coolie No 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, that was back-to-back. I think he didn't get his due otherwise he would have been the biggest superstar. Ab social media hai, ek chalti hai toh sab chilate hai. Back-to-back for ten years both (Govinda and David Dhawan) had given hits."

Rohit Shetty's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Cirkus, Rohit Shetty is also directing the web series titled Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The cop action drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series is set in Shetty's fictional Cop Universe.