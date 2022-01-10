EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan set to unite with Chiranjeevi; The duo to shoot for Godfather in January end

Salman Khan started 2022 on the professional front by shooting for Tiger 3 at a studio in Mumbai alongside his on screen nemesis, Emraan Hashmi. The actor was all gearing up to commence work on the final schedule of Tiger 3 at real locations of Delhi, however, the same has been delayed due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Salman is all gearing up to shoot for his extended cameo in the Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather this month. “The outdoor schedule of Tiger 3 has been delayed. Salman and his team are in constant touch with Chiranjeevi and the team of Godfather to work out on the logistics. There is a strong possibility of Salman and Chiranjeevi uniting for this action-packed political thriller as early as the end of January,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Salman will be shooting for about a week in Hyderabad with Chiru.

The entire unit of Godfather is currently supremely excited to have two of the biggest superstars ever share the screen-space for the first time. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in lead with Prithviraj in a special turn. “Salman’s special role is dynamic and he allotted 5 to 7 days for the shoot as of now. The makers have curated several larger-than-life moments keeping his aura in mind. Godfather is being positioned as a Pan India film,” the source added.

The shoot will start latest by January end/first week of February, of course, depending majorly on the Covid scenario too. “If AP/TG government puts restrictions on film shoots, the schedule will be pushed. But as things stand today, January is when the team is looking to shoot for Godfather with Salman and Chiranjeevi,” the source concluded.

Apart from Godfather, Salman is also expected to complete Tiger 3 in February. By mid of March, he begins shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and then expected to follow it up with No Entry 2. Other films in the pipeline for SK include Dabangg 4, Black Tiger and Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

