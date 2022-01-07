EXCLUSIVE: No Daisy Shah in No Entry 2; Salman Khan & Anees Bazmee yet to decide on the cast

Recently, there were reports about Daisy Shah coming on board as one of the female leads in the Anees Bazmee directed No Entry 2. However, our sources inform that the development is not true and the makers will kick off their casting process this month. “The three principal characters of No Entry 2 are locked – Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, however, rest of the cast will be decided in the due course of time,” a source informed.

The source further added that No Entry 2 will feature 10 actresses, which will be a mix of ones from different generations. “The comedy of error features the trio of Salman, Anil and Fardeen in a triple role, and each character of the respective will have an actress paired alongside. And the confusion elevates to another level when the 10th girl comes into picture. This role will be on the lines of Bipasha Basu from the original and makers are on the lookout to get an A-List actress on board for this part,” the source shared.

While getting the top 10 actresses on board will be a task, the female cast of No Entry will be a blend of newcomers, ones from the 2000s and top bracket stars. “It’s a film centered around the nine musketeers, and the entire comedy stems from mistaken identity. It’s No Entry to the power of three.” When asked about the shooting schedule, the source informed, “One can’t have an exact schedule in place at this point of time, but the movie is tentatively slated to go on floors after Salman Khan completes shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Being a triple role comedy, Salman has promised to allot bulk dates to the team of No Entry and he is supremely excited to be back to the comic space after Ready.”

For those unaware, Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3, and it’s only on completing that he will move on to shoot his extended appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. Around Mid-March, Salman is expected to commence his work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali before finally proceeding to No Entry 2. He also has the Ravindra Kaushik Biopic, Black Tiger directed by Rajkumar Gupta, under his kitty alongside Dabangg 4, which is currently being written by Tigmanshu Dhulia. A big budget jungle adventure is also in the scripting stage, which is touted as the most ambitious film under his banner, Salman Khan Films, and once the script is locked, it’s this film which will get the priority over the rest. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Salman Khan.

