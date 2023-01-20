EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser out on January 25; Expected with SRK’s Pathaan

Through the years, Eid has become synonymous to Salman Khan Films. Over the last decade, Salman Khan has delivered bumper openers during this festive weekend with films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Race 3 and Bharat among others. The impact of Salman Khan films on the festive weekend is so high that his absence from the festival in 2022 lead to a big chatter in the trade and audiences alike. 4 years after Bharat, Salman Khan returns to the Eid weekend with his next release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the shooting of the film is wrapped up, the team is presently working on the post production work.

With exactly 3 months to go for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be launched with a bang on January 25, 2023. “Salman Khan and his team have cut a 1 minute 45 second teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s the first time that the audience will get a glimpse into the world of Salman Khan’s family entertainer, which is gearing up for an Eid 2023 opening on April 21. Post the launch, the teaser will be up for public exhibition until the launch of trailer,” revealed a source close to the development.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser expected with Pathaan

The teaser is expected to screen with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in cinema halls, given that the action-packed thriller is also releasing on January 25. Interestingly, Salman Khan is also a part of Pathaan, making an appearance in his iconic avatar of Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore. Talking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu among others. It’s touted to be an action comedy set against the backdrop of a great Indian family from the South.

The film also marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged avatar after Dabangg 3 (2019), though he had another release in the form of Radhe on digital platforms in 2021. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3, which expands the YRF Spy Universe further. Tiger 3 is gearing up for a Diwali 2023 opening and brings back the pairing of him with Katrina Kaif. The actor is presently reading scripts to lock his line up for 2024.

We hear, Salman will decide on his next film after locking the first cut of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.