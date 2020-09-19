EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt to resume shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj after Diwali

Sanjay Dutt recently headed to Dubai with Maanayata Dutt to meet his children amid an ongoing battle with Lung Cancer. Amid this, we have now exclusively learned that he will resume shooting for Akshay Kumar co-starrer Prithviraj post Diwali 2020.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was recently snapped at the YRF Studios amid his ongoing battle with Lung Cancer. The actor reportedly underwent the first round of Chemotherapy in Mumbai and then jetted off to Dubai to meet his kids with wife Maanayata Dutt. Amid this, he has been an absolute lion heart as he is finishing all his shooting commitments even when he is battling his health condition. Pinkvilla can now confirm that Sanju will be resuming shoot for the YRF big budget historical Prithviraj post Diwali.

A trade source reveals exclusively to Pinkvilla, “Sanju has finished 85-90 percent of Prithviraj shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left. He has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. He has been a rockstar as he is finishing all his shooting commitments. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately.”

The actor recently reached Dubai and joined his kids and wife amid his ongoing battle with lung cancer. Maanayata shared photos while they were en route to Dubai and fans were stoked to see the actor. It was a few weeks back that Sanjay had announced a break from work due to medical treatment and soon news about his diagnosis went viral. Amid this, he is ensuring his work commitments do not suffer and hence, will be resuming shoot for Prithviraj after Diwali.

Prithviraj stars superstar in the lead and the ethereal beauty Manushi Chhillar has been cast opposite him in the big budget extravaganza. Manushi plays the role of Sanyogita in the film. Sanjay will be seen in the film with Akshay and Manushi. The film is based on the life of the Chahamana Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was announced on Akshay’s birthday last year with a motion poster video and it left everyone excited. Seeing Sanjay and Akshay together on the screen has been an exciting point for fans. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.

