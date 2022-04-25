EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan goes back in time, set to do a film on 1942 Quit India movement.

Sara Ali Khan is only five films old but the actress already has an interesting lineup for 2021 and 2022. After Atrangi Re, the actress has taken on two more films. While she is simultaneously filming for these projects, Pinkvilla has learned that Sara Ali Khan is all set to go back in time. Turns out, the actress will soon be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement.

While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

As for Sara, this will be her third signing in recent months as she came onboard Laxman Utekar's next sometime ago. She will be seen in the film with Vicky Kaushal and the duo have already started shooting for the same. Meanwhile, another project that is demanding Sara's attention is Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Just last month, Vikrant and Sara were in Gujarat where they kick-started the film's shoot.

