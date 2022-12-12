EXCLUSIVE: Save the date from 21-23 January for Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding

One of the most highly anticipated celebrity marriages of 2023 is not too far now. So, if you are sick of the humdrum of the wedding date confusion, don't be! We've got you covered. The wedding dates of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul and finally, the lovebirds will celebrate their wedding events from 21st to 23rd January 2023. Suneil & Mana Shetty's beautiful daughter will walk down the aisle with Cricketer KL Rahul in the 4th week of January 2023. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big-fat wedding. A source close to KL Rahul told Pinkvilla that the couple will send out the invites by December-end and will ask people to block their dates from 21 to 23 January. The preparations are in full swing with a few days left for the wedding. Pinkvilla reached out to Athiya Shetty's team and they chose not to comment.

Source further added that it's going to be a big-fat South Indian wedding with all the festivities like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and the most-awaited D-day!