EXCLUSIVE: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty to get married soon, will have a South Indian Winter Wedding

Pinkvilla has learned from reliable and confidential sources that the hot and favourite jodi of 'KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty' is all set to marry each other this year. The Indian skipper and Bollywood actress have been dating each other for more than three years now, and it was only a matter of time before they decided to tie the knot. After Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding, we hear this year we will get to witness yet another 'Big Fat Bollywood Wedding'. Suneil & Mana Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty & cricketer KL Rahul are all set for the 2022 'Winter' wedding.

A source close to Shettys revealed that the preparation has already begun. The couple's parents are very fond of Athiya & KL Rahul respectively and if all goes well, KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty will be husband and wife before 2022 ends.

And, since Suniel Shetty was born in a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore, and is a South Indian, his to-be son-in-law, who is also from Mangalore- the couple will be having a South Indian wedding ceremony.

When we contacted Athiya's dad Suneil Shetty regarding the same, he chose to remain mum about it.

The couple has always been vocal about their relationship. It’s not a secret anymore that the duo is madly in love with each other, their mushy Instagram pictures tell it all. The couple also starred in an eyewear brand advertisement which created excitement among their fans.

It's very visible that Shettys just love the partner Athiya has chosen for herself. Athiya's brother Ahan and father Suniel Shetty seem to be close to the sportsman as well.

Well, we love when the love is in the air and definitely want the lovebirds to get married soon. How much are you excited about the wedding? Let us know.

