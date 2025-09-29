The Raja Saab Trailer OUT: Prabhas starrer horror comedy is heavy on visual effects, to release on Pongal 2026

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Directed by Maruthi, this fantasy horror comedy flick features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads.

Although the much-awaited film is still wrapping up final touches, the makers have unveiled its first trailer, offering an exciting glimpse into the movie’s world.

The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas arrives with an entertaining horror comedy for Pongal 2026

The 3-minute and 34-second-long trailer showcases various elements of the film, presenting a high-octane horror fantasy entertainer led by Prabhas. The trailer opens with the Rebel Star’s character undergoing a hypnosis session, where he recalls visions of monstrous beings and is visibly terrified by them.

The premise soon transitions to an old mansion, haunted by the benevolent spirit of his grandfather, who begins to torment everyone. With Prabhas’ character trapped within the mansion’s walls, the film promises a story that strikes a balance between frights and humor.

Additionally, the trailer explores romance between Prabhas and the female leads, played by Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

Watch The Raja Saab trailer here:

Apart from the main cast, The Raja Saab also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh, and many more in key roles. The film is written and directed by Maruthi, with music composed by Thaman S.

Karthik Palani serves as the cinematographer, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handles the editing.

With the release of the trailer, the makers have officially announced that The Raja Saab will release on January 9, 2026, setting up a major box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Initially, the Prabhas starrer was to hit the theaters on December 5, 2025.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas is currently working on his next film, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). Directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is expected to be a period drama venture.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will also collaborate with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a cop action flick titled Spirit, where he’ll star alongside Triptii Dimri.

