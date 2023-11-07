EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan working on a script each for Shah Rukh Khan, Rohit Shetty & Bhushan Kumar

Over the last 20 years, Farah Khan has directed entertaining films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. The critical point of view aside, all the films made money at the box office and entertained the audience. It has been 9 years since the release of Happy New Year, and one is yet to hear an update on what next for Farah Khan. The commercial filmmaker announced multiple projects, like Ram Lakhan and Satte Pe Satta, but nothing took off for some reason.

Farah Khan gears up for a comeback

Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that Farah Khan is working daily to chart her comeback. The filmmaker has signed on for a film each with Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhushan Kumar’s banner T Series and Rohit Shetty’s production too. “Farah is working on an out and out multi-genre script on the lines of Main Hoon Na to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The narrations on the same will take place with the stakeholders at Red Chillies soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

Talking of Bhushan Kumar, Farah and her team have locked the script for a 2.0 version of Chupke Chupke. “Farah is a big fan of Chupke Chupke and jumped onto the opportunity of bringing in a new flavour to the world of Hrishikesh Mukerjee. The script is locked; however, the makers are yet to cast secure actors to play the lead characters in this multi-starrer,” the source added.

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty discussing multiple ideas

That’s not all, Farah is also committed to do a feature film for Rohit Shetty Picturez. Buzz is, Farah along with Rohit are exploring the idea of making a female cop film after Singham Again, however, there’s nothing concrete yet. “Farah will be making a film for Rohit Shetty; however, they are yet to zero down on the exact subject,” the source concluded. The director has 3 probable partners for her comeback film, and each of the three films have their own set of challenges – The SRK production depends on the response to the script, the Bhushan Kumar project on the star-cast, whereas the Rohit Shetty one will rely on which of the brainstormed ideas excites the duo the most.

There are a couple of other producers who have also approached Farah to direct a feature film under their banner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

