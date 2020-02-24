EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on Shilpa Shetty’s baby: Samisha is a bundle of joy & I’m excited to be maasi again

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed a baby girl on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy and the former announced it last week. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shamita Shetty has expressed her happiness on becoming a maasi again.

When it comes to welcoming a baby in the family, happiness knows no bounds and everyone is stoked to bring in a bundle of joy in the family. Speaking of this, last week, and Raj Kundra made a surprising announcement about welcoming a baby girl into their family via surrogacy and it left everyone elated. Shilpa and Raj embraced parenthood again and for the Kundra and Shetty family it was a happy moment to welcome little ‘Samisha.’ Now, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Shamita Shetty has expressed her feelings on being a maasi again.

Shamita spoke about Raj and Shilpa’s second child and was stoked to become a maasi again. Shamita said, “I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple.” Well, surely, since the day the news of Samisha’s arrival has been announced, everyone in Shilpa’s family has been on cloud nine. Samisha was born on February 15, 2020.

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl via surrogacy and name her ‘Samisha’; See FIRST PHOTO)

Last week, Shilpa shared the news of Samisha’s arrival on social media with a first photo of her baby girl’s hand. Seeing the precious photo, Btown stars couldn’t control their feelings and poured in good wishes to Shilpa and Raj. In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa had also revealed that she and Raj were trying for a second child for the last five years. However, now, on February 15, 2020, their prayers were answered. Shilpa mentioned she had come up with the name ‘Samisha’ at the age of 21 as she always wanted a girl.

Check out Shilpa’s baby’s photo:

Welcome our beautiful lil princess Samisha Shetty Kundra .. my fellow Aquarian !! About time !!! We ve waited for you for soooo long..Happy to the power of infinity!! Maasiii looooves you @TheShilpaShetty @TheRajKundra pic.twitter.com/WCjEVOx2u7 — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Shamita too had tweeted Samisha’s photo on the day of the news announcement and wrote, “Welcome our beautiful lil princess Samisha Shetty Kundra .. my fellow Aquarian !! About time !!! We ve waited for you for soooo long..Happy to the power of infinity!! Maasiii looooves you @TheShilpaShetty @TheRajKundra.” On Friday when Shilpa announced the news, stars like , Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and many more wished Shilpa and Raj on the arrival of their baby girl. Well, surely the entire Kundra and Shetty family are elated to welcome another baby in the family.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More