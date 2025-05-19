POLL RESULT: Not Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji’s Hum Tum, fans are excited for re-release of THIS Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty classic

In the past, several Bollywood movies were re-released in cinemas, allowing the audience to enjoy the forgotten classics once again on the big screens. It was also revealed that Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's Hum Tum and Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's Dhadkan will be made available in theatres for ardent cinema lovers.

Hence, we conducted a poll, asking fans to vote for their favorite movie whose re-release got them all excited. In the trending poll, Dhadkan won with nearly 55% votes.

Here's the poll result:

To refresh your memory, Dhadkan is a musical romantic drama, helmed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Ratan Jain. The 2000 film not just received positive reviews from critics and fans upon release, but back in the day, and even today, Akshay and Shilpa’s admirers revisit the film.

The commercially successful entertainer also starred Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles with Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and others playing supporting characters.

It’s a love story of a rich daughter, Anjali, and a poor man, Dev, who plan to get married. But sadly, she is forced to get into wedlock with Ram. Over the years, she witnesses how big-hearted and kind her husband is and finally falls in love with him. But years later, Dev returns as a wealthy businessman with an intention to get back with his ladylove.

But the rejection turns him into an evil person for a brief time. After being convinced by the happy couple, the heartbroken lover agrees to marry a woman who loves him, leading to the two couples living happily in different countries. According to reports, the movie is set to re-release in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

Coming to Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Tum, it’s an evergreen romantic movie, directed by Kunal Kohli, and produced by Aditya Chopra. It showcases how two individuals, with different life choices, end up bumping into each other at multiple intervals over the years. Even though they decided to continue their individual lives with other people, their friendship ends up blooming into a romantic relationship.

