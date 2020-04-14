EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Ravjianii on lockdown: The real celebrities & stars are the police force and medical team

Shekhar Ravjianii, who recently revealed his version of the 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra opened up about this mantra, the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and much more.

Singer-musician Shekhar Ravjianii, who has entertained the audience with some amazing songs like The Hook Up Song, Ishq Wala Love, Meherbaan, Zehnaseeb and much more as a singer and in movies like Baaghi 3, War, Happy New Year, Sultan, Bang Bang and much more as a music director recently revealed his version of the 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra. Shekhar himself has sung and composed this song during the lockdown period and has released it through T-Series. In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shekhar Ravjianii reveals the reason behind releasing this mantra, about the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and much more.

How did you come up with the Mahamrityunjaya mantra?

I have actually set up my entire recording studio in my bedroom. It was much before lockdown and I have been making a lot of music. I was just sitting down and praying and while I was praying I remembered my grandmom's teachings and the mantras and one of them was the Mahamrityunjaya mantra. She has taught me the Hanuman Chalisa, she has taught me the Gayatri Mantra and while I was sitting on the piano I kind of recorded the vocals and made a piece of Mahamrityunjaya mantra. In the last four days, I had given the final version to T-Series and they packaged it beautifully and released it yesterday.

How difficult was it to co-ordinate with T-Series because of the lockdown?

It wasn't difficult actually. It was like a miracle. In the span of something that was recorded in my room, in three days the whole world gets to hear it. Technology has kind of evolved so much and because of the machinery of the music company it is there on all platforms and everyone is spotting it.

What are you up to during this quarantine period?

I am reading, writing, making songs, cooking, cleaning, I am spending a lot of good time with the family, taking care of my plants, I am giving my dogs a bath. I think it is just a beautiful time in spending and doing a lot of things that I had been missing doing.

How is your family doing in the lockdown?

They are having a blast. Spending a lot of time together, playing games, watching Netflix, Amazon, all the shows on television and also with the other members of our building and society trying to offer help to a lot of people.

How has the lockdown affected the Bollywood industry?

Every single industry has been affected by this and I just have to pray that everything heals fast. I just often pray that everything comes back to what our normal life was, and also our daily wage workers and all those who have lost their jobs and who are finding it very difficult to even survive, I wish everything comes back to normalcy again and hope that this Coronavirus comes to an end.

What is your take on the extended lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today?

I think whatever the government is deciding is best for all of us. Actually the real celebrities and the real stars are the police force, the medical team, who are actually working really hard in keeping all of us absolutely safe. They are also maintaining a lot of discipline which is very important. Everyone is coming together and is kind of trying to help each other which is a beautiful thing.

Message to your fans amid the lockdown?

My only message to them is to stay at home. Don't get out of the house unless it is very important. Unless you need to get your essentials just be at home and stay at home. It is how we can fight this thing.

Check out Shekhar Ravjianii's 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

