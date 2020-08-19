EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor to make her web debut with a strong woman oriented drama

After Saif Ali Khan & Sonakshi Sinha, now, Shraddha Kapoor too plans to jump on the digital bandwagon. Read inside for details.

Ever since Baaghi 3 released earlier this year, there have not been many announcements for . Except the Luv Ranjan directorial opposite . The Covid outbreak pushed schedules for that film, but now, we hear that Shraddha has several projects in her kitty.

A source tells us, "During the lockdown, Shraddha has heard several narrations and has also verbally agreed for two films. One of them is a quirky romcom with a popular male actor. The team will announce the films when the time is right as the modalities are being worked out right now. But as of now, she is extremely kicked to flag off her first ever digital project. Yes, among the many projects she has green lit, one is a big woman oriented drama, that's being mounted on a huge scale for an OTT platform. It is a show that will completely rest on her shoulders as she's the leading face for it."

Not many details about the same is known but our khabri who's close to Shraddha shared that this will possibly be her big debut on the web. We reached out to Shraddha Kapoor and her team but they remained unavailable for comment. After , Rajkummar Rao who spearheaded the movement from Bollywood, too joined the digital bandwagon as she will be seen in an action packed web series Fallen next year. 's big superheroine franchise is also being designed as an OTT-only series and now, with Shraddha also coming on board, it seems B-Town is all set to rule the digital space as well.

