EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor & Rohan Shrestha call it quits after dating for almost four years

We are bummed to inform Shraddha Kapoor's fans of a sad update. Shraddha Kapoor and her celebrity photographer boyfriend Rohan Shrestha have ended their relationship. In fact, just a few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor had turned into a bridal muse for Rohan Shrestha. Take cues from them to handle professional things in the best way.

The duo has broken up due to the reasons known best to them. Although they never made their affair public, the paparazzi spottings and Rohan Shrestha's presence in Kapoors' get-together had a different story to tell. A source close to Rohan told us that this year, the Ek Villain actress celebrated her birthday with family in Goa and Rohan was not a part of this celebration despite being free. The couple was in an on-off relationship since January. Finally, Shraddha Kapoor took a decision and called it off. Their breakup happened in February. Apparently, Rohan is very sad about this breakup and has isolated himself for a while. As we all know, Shraddha Kapoor's family was very fond of Rohan Shrestha. Also, the reports of their wedding would surface time and again.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films ahead. Besides her untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, she also has Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia’s Nagin in the pipeline. She was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.