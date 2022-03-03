EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday; Check out what dad Shakti Kapoor has to say

As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, many celebrities took to social media to wish the actress, including Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra. Shraddha’s actor-brother Siddhanth Kapoor also wrote on Instagram, “Happiest Birthday. Cannot imagine my life without you around.” Her co-star and childhood buddy Varun Dhawan shared an image with Shraddha too and mentioned, “Happy Bday. Don’t day dream today.” Pinkvilla now has some more details on Shraddha’s big day.

We have learnt that the Ek Villain actress is celebrating her birthday with family in Goa. “We are all in Goa, in a huge villa, only the family, we are celebrating. We are here till tomorrow, and we have some lovely dinner plans for today. I wish her peace, happiness and prosperity. I want my children to be happy, what else can I ask from the almighty. I want them to be good human beings. I am gifting her everything that I have. It’s all theirs. Everything of mine is theirs. But we are having a great time here and are really enjoying ourselves,” informs Shakti Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films ahead. Besides her untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, she also has Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia’s Nagin in the pipeline. She was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Sajid Nadiadwala backed Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, Shraddha is expected to start shooting for Nagin this summer, and pre-production work on the film has already begun.

