EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Diana Penty 'excited' for their song Challon Ka Nishaan: Hope audiences like it

As the first look poster of the song Challon Ke Nishaan is released, Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about their excitement. The song is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Fans of and Diana Penty were excited to see them shoot last month together in Goa and wanted to know what it was for. Well, the cat's finally out of the bag and the first look poster of their music video, Challon Ke Nishaan, is finally out. Sidharth and Diana teamed up with choreographer-director Bosco Leslie Martis for the song Challon Ke Nishaan and shot for it in the scenic locations of Goa last month. Now, as the poster is out, Sidharth and Diana expressed excitement for the same in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Talking about working on the song, Sidharth exclusively told us, "It felt great to shoot outdoors after a while in Goa, use the scenic location and the vibe of the place. Direction by Bosco as always was seamless and creating this beautiful story with Diana was amazing. I am excited for everyone to see this song!" The song revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The video will feature Sidharth and Diana as a couple.

Sharing her experience of working with Bosco and Sidharth, Diana told us, "It was wonderful shooting for ‘Challon Ke Nishaan’. It’s such a beautiful song and I hope the audience likes it as much as I do. Shooting with Sid and Bosco was really fun. They both have the knack of making everyone on set feel so at ease, that it honestly didn't even feel like we were working! Here's hoping everyone enjoys the video as much as we enjoyed shooting it!"

The song will star Diana and Sidharth as a duo in love. However, tragedy befalls them and things take a turn for the worse. Siddharth loses his wife but her memories stay with him. The song uses a wedding ring whose mark always stays on his fingers even when he has taken off the ring. The emotional roller coaster of a song will be out soon. For now, seeing Sidharth and Diana together in a music video has left fans super excited about Challon Ke Nishaan. The song is composed by Sunny Inder, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and it is crooned by Stebin Ben. The video is directed by Bosco and produced by Zee Music Co.

