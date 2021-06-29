EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra gears up to return to the sets of Thank God, says, 'It has been a long wait'

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted on a film set in Mumbai on Monday, however, the details of the same have been kept under wraps. He is also ready for his next with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Details

The Hindi film industry is slowly getting back on track, as the Maharashtra Government has given the permission to commence shoots in the state by following all the prescribed guidelines. After a break due to the second wave, things started rolling again from mid-June, as producers jumped into the pre-production and set up mode. Pinkvilla has now learnt that is all set to resume his work on the much awaited social comedy, the Indra Kumar directed Thank God with and Rakul Preet Singh.

The filming for Thank God begins in the first week of July in Mumbai and a team is already working on prep work in terms of sets and green screen model. More details on this will be revealed soon. Apart from the social comedy, Sid went back to the sets briefly yesterday, however all details have been kept under wraps. The actor was back after a two-month gap. Talking about the experience of returning to the sets, Sid shared, “It has been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy & creative flow of energy that was truly missed.”

On the work front, apart from Thank God, Sidharth has the espionage thriller, Mission Majnu directed by Shantanu Bagchi under his kitty. The film was shot in Lucknow and features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. A major chunk of the story of the film is set in Pakistan, with Sid in the role of a spy. There’s also the Captain Vikram Batra biopic, SherShaah, that’s ready for release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives on Sidharth Malhotra.

