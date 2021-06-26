EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan ready for BB 2, Rohit Dhawan’s next, Satyanarayan Ki Katha & a Hansal Mehta film

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of an Air Force Pilot in the Hansal Mehta directorial based on true events, whereas Satyanarayan Ki Katha is touted to be a musical love story. Details

In December, Kartik Aaryan commenced shooting for the Ram Madhvani directorial, Dhamaka and wrapped it up in a record speed just 10 days. The thriller is gearing up for a premiere on Netflix in a couple of months. While he resumed shooting for the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in February, the shoot was halted a month later after he tested positive to the Covid-19 virus followed by the second wave of pandemic. And now, we hear that the actor is all geared up for multiple shooting assignments, falling in different genres.

“Though everything can go for a toss due to the third wave of pandemic, the actor has chalked out a plan to wrap up as many as four films in a span of next eight months. He resumes the final leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in July with Kiara Advani. Right after that, he jumps into the Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo adaptation, which has been apparently titled Shehzada. The film goes on floors in September,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further casting for the ensemble of this Ekta Kapoor production is currently underway.

From the family entertainer, he jumps onto the musical tale of romance, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, directed by National Award Winner, Sameer Vidwans. It’s produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and reportedly features as the female lead. “It’s a small-town love story with strong influence of music, aiming to go on floors by the end of this year,” the source added. It’s after these 3 projects that he moves on to Hansal Mehta’s directorial, wherein he plays the role of an Air Force Pilot. “Hansal is expected to complete a film before moving on to this real-life story wherein Kartik plays the role of an IAF officer. It’s set against the backdrop of a rescue mission,” the source signed off.

The Hansal Mehta film will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and is expected to take off in the first quarter of 2022. There are multiple other projects that he is in talks for, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on them soon.

