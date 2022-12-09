EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli in talks with Disney for his ‘Globe Trotting’ jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s first collaboration will be on an African Jungle Adventure. We also reported that the duo will start shooting for the mega-budget action-packed entertainer in the Summer of 2023. And now, we have exclusively learnt that SS Rajamouli is in talks with global giant, Disney to come on board as the Studio Partner.

“After RRR getting appreciated across the globe, especially in the USA, SS Rajamouli has found a spot on the global map. He has been getting offers from the West to helm international films, he is however sticking to the roots of making Indian films. The latest is that he is in talks with the global studio, Disney, who have shown interest to partner on SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further insists that the genre of the Mahesh Babu film is very much like the jungle adventures made by Disney. “It’s a genre that has global appeal, and that’s what Disney wishes to capitalize on. The talks are going on at a brisk pace and if all goes well, this would be a part of Disney’s global calendar in the coming year, alongside the big Marvel Films as also other mega projects that Disney is bankrolling,” added the source, quick to add that the film will, however, be presented as a home-grown Indian film by SS Rajamouli and his team, which has got a global partner in Disney.

Second Disney film after Brahmastra

If things move in the right direction, the yet-untitled Jungle Adventure will be Disney’s second Indian film in recent times after the Brahmastra franchise. “It’s a big collaboration, probably one of the biggest ever for Indian cinema, and things do take time. The financials and the budget too will be the highest ever for an Indian film, as SS Rajamouli wants to mount the film at a scale that none can imagine. It’s a jungle adventure, however, the story travels across the globe. He will be shooting in India, as well as in multiple countries across the world. The full-fledged prep work will begin once SS Rajamouli completes the Oscar campaign for RRR,” the source concluded.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s collaboration was among the biggest ever, and if Disney comes on board, it would just get even bigger and better. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.