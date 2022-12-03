EXCLUSIVE: “Yes, I was disappointed,” says Vijayendra Prasad on RRR not being India’s official entry to Oscars

All through 2022, there has been constant chatter about RRR standing a chance of winning big at the Oscars next year. The hopes were pinned on it to be announced at India’s official entry for the Oscars, but in October 2022, Last Film Show (Chello Show) was announced as India’s official entry to the prestigious award night. The move took everyone by surprise and evoked diverse reactions on social media platforms. Soon after, SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR decided to go independent and applied for nominations in varied categories, including best film, best director and best actor.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla at the 53rd IFFI in Goa, Vijayendra Prasad confessed that he was a little disappointed when RRR was not the chosen one for India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards. “Yes, I was disappointed, but unfortunately, I can’t express my disappointment as I was directed affected by the decision,” says Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer directed by SS Rajamouli.

The ace writer is however hopeful. “I am hopeful to get at least a couple of nominations at the Oscars," he smiles. Recently, SS Rajamouli confirmed the plans of making RRR 2. When asked about the same, he replies, “Yes, we are thinking of making RRR 2. My son wants me to write a sequel. It will be again a fiction story with the same characters played by the two (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan),” he keeps it short.

Mahabharata will take some time

Prasad insists that his son, SS Rajamouli’s dream to make Mahabharata will take some time, and the first draft of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready. “Mahabharata will take some time, whereas I have written a draft of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. It’s in Salman Bhai now on when to start the film,” he signs off.

