EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty in talks for a key role in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Ashwatthama

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama, a modern-day superhero film based on the King Ashwatthama from The Mahabharata, from the month of September. And now, we have learnt that director Aditya Dhar has initiated a conversation with Suniel Shetty for a key role in this mega budget film.

“The Immortal Ashwatthama is among the costliest films to be made in Bollywood and the makers are going all out to get a huge ensemble on board the film. Recently, director Aditya Dhar initiated a conversation with Suniel Shetty for a very important role in the film, and the actor too has shown keen interest in coming on board. The talks are in very nascent stages at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development.

While details have been kept under wraps for now, more meetings of Suniel with the director, Aditya and producer, Ronnie Screwvala are expected to take place in the coming few days. The team is looking to lock the entire ensemble by mid of August as the idea is to go on floors from September for a start to finish four-month schedule. Aditya and his team are planning to shoot in India, Iceland and UAE.

The much-awaited actioner will be readied for a 2023 opening as the idea is to create visuals of international standards and that would lead to the post production process taking longer than usual. This would mark a first-time collaboration for Vicky and Sara whereas the former has worked with Aditya on the 2019 National Award-Winning film, URI: The Surgical Strike. Multiple script reading sessions and action workshops have already begun before the film goes on the floors. Buzz is, even Sara has an action-packed role in the film. Stay tuned for more exclusives, only on Pinkvilla.

