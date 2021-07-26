EXCLUSIVE: Before Akshay Kumar's comedy, Priyadarshan to direct a cop thriller from October

Priyadarshan made a return to direction in Bollywood with the recently released Hungama 2. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker informed that he is looking to direct more films in Bollywood, and one of his upcoming directorial is a comic caper with . And now we have learnt that before Akshay, Priyan will be directing a cop-based action thriller for producer Ratan Jain.

“Priyadarshan is known for making all kinds of films in the Malayalam industry and he has been keen to step outside the comedy space in Bollywood too. He had been toying with the idea of making a cop-based action thriller for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The ace director will take the film on floors in October with a start-to-finish two-month schedule,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the location and other details with regard to casting is under works at the moment, we hear the film chronicles the tale of four key characters – three men and a woman. “It’s a cop film, and stepping away from the general norm of making comedies, this one would be more in the serious space, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. In-fact, there is also a possibility of this being a taut 2-hour songless thriller,” the source added. Cast is expected to be locked in a fortnight as the makers have initiated conversations with multiple actors from the industry for the respective parts.

After directing the cop thriller, Priyan will move onto his comedy with , which was described by the director as “an out and out comedy with emotions”. The yet untitled entertainer will mark a reunion of Akshay with Priyan after over a decade and is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details on Priyan’s action thriller and the Akshay Kumar film.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan on his next with Akshay Kumar: An out and out comedy with emotions, begins next year