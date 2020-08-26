EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh is involved & has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh

The man, who escorted Rhea Chakraborty to the Cooper Hospital morgue, Surjeet Singh Rathore makes some shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and Sandeep Ssingh. Watch the explosive video inside.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has brought out several skeletons out of the closet. In fact, here's the man who escorted Rhea Chakraborty to the morgue - Surjeet Singh Rathore - who has made some shocking allegations against Rhea and Sandeep Ssingh. Calling Sushant's death a murder, Surjeet reveals that he guessed foul play the moment he saw his body at the Cooper Hospital morgue.

He shares, "When I saw the body and the mark on his neck, I was sure that there's some foul play involved. Sushant was murdered and I am pretty certain about it. It was the same body that came out in the pictures - his eyes were half open, mouth a little open." Did he notice any other injuries? He affirms, "No, there was nothing more. People are saying his leg was broken, his ankle was twisted. I didn't notice any of it."

Apart from that, he accuses Sandeep Ssingh of several follies and adds that the producer is definitely involved in the star's death and has Dubai connections as well. "Sandip Ssingh is definitely involved. After Suraj Singh introduced me to Sandeep and shared that I'm with Karni Sena, he started acting weird. He knows Karni Sena and got scared of my presence. He immediately informed the police to remove me from the scene and I was asked to leave. I could him talking to someone from Dubai and I'm sure he has something to do with the whole cover up. He has Dubai connections and CBI should probe him. He didn't even allow me to attend the funeral, didn't call for a CBI probe for justice, despite being such a close friend. Why would he do that?"

