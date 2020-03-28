EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding 2; Says ‘I’m excited to see what Sakshi will do now’

Swara Bhasker, who won hearts with her performance in Veere Di Wedding, gets candid about the much talked about sequel and her role in it.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania collaborated for Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding in 2018, the fans were in awe. The movie was one of the most successful women centric movies of all times and we still can’t get enough of its entertainment quotient. Recently the reports about the sequel of Veere Di Wedding surfaced, after producer Rhea confirmed that she has plans for the same. Ever since then, the fans can’t keep calm about this much awaited sequel and are curious about every detail regarding Veere Di Wedding 2.

Recently, Swara, who got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla on Instagram Live session, also got candid about the sequel and stated that while she isn’t much aware about the movie but she is excited about her role in Veere Di Wedding 2. To recall, Swara was seen playing the role of Sakshi in the movie who was unabashedly herself and believed in living life on her terms. Given the crazy woman that Saskhi has been portrayed as, Swara stated that she is curious to know what the lady will be doing in the sequel. Interestingly, when the diva was quizzed about her vision about Sakshi if she would be writing the story of Veere Di Wedding, Swara stated she would see the lady landing in jail.

As of now, Swara, who is practising self quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, will be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari directorial Sheer Qorma, which revolves around the sensitive topic of homosexuality and also features Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

