EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on Kabir Singh & Sandeep Vanga's 'slap is an expression of love' comment in Thappad

has been making extremely strong choices in films in the last three years since Pink. In fact she has now become the torchbearer of social dramas that talk about important issues plaguing the country. Thappad is a brave story that separates love from disrespect and shows what people shouldn't be standing up for. In this explosive interview, Taapsee challenges the preconditioning in people, share how she hasn't been able to slap anyone ever and also discusses why Thappad isn't an anti-Kabir Singh film.

Taking the conversation and question right ahead, she answers, "Let's not just trivialize Thappad by calling it an anti-Kabir Singh film. Humne uss film ke anti karne ke liye nahi banayi hai yeh. Kabir Singh was also not about just that one slap. There were a lot of other things happening with a different story going on. The slap probably didn't go down that well with the people. But it did an insane amount of money which means people are celebrating it and that also means that the problem exists. To solve the problem, you need to identify it first. 3 out 5 women go through domestic violence and it's not about lack of education or money."

There's a portion in the trailer where a character can be seen saying: "When you're truly in life, thodi bohut maarpit toh expression of love hi hui na?" That reminded everyone of the strong statement that was made by Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga previously in an interview. We asked her and she laughs, "That's why the dialogue is there. That's the only dialogue that Anubhav sir has copied. Rest, everything is original." She also explains her stand on the ongoing nepotism debate and reveals how she's battled through sexism and the hero syndrome in the industry.

