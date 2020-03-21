EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu's next with Anurag Kashyap based on time travel

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap will be working together again after their successful partnership with Manmarziyaan. The untitled project is said to be based on time travel and will be the remake of a popular film. Read below for more details.

, in the last few years, has climbed up the spot and clearly emerged as one of the biggest draws for several producers and filmmakers. The actor has battled several ills to reach the position that she has, and after delivering four incredible performances last year, in Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, our Pink star has several projects lined up in her kitty. One of them happens to be Anurag Kashyap's next directorial.

A source says, "Anurag and Taapsee had a fabulous time working on Manmarziyaan and during the shoot itself, Anurag had offered this other film to Taapsee. It's a film that's a supernatural thriller and is mostly going to be a remake of a popular film. It's not known if it's inspired from a Hollywood film or a Korean project. But what we do know is that the film will have a time travel angle to it. It's something to do with the weather and atmospheric changes around us."

Anurag is currently doing a recee but the whole Coronavirus outbreak in India has put everything to a temporary pause. "The film will go on floors in a few months after Taapsee wraps up work on Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket," the source added. This will be the first time both Anurag and Taapsee will be individually exploring the supernatural genre. They had teamed up for the horror thriller Game Over last year where Taapsee played the lead and Anurag was the one who presented it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu returns to Mumbai after Delhi schedule of her next gets canned

After a brilliant run at the plexes last year, 2020 has also begun on a terrific note for the Gen-Y heroine. Earlier this year, she had Thappad which has also been touted as her best performance to date and she was busy filming for Vinil Mathews' next Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The thriller has completed its Haridwar schedule and was on its way to completion when the whole industry came to a standstill. The Delhi leg of the film, that was to be shot over five days, had to be cancelled and it will only happen once the situation becomes more favourable for the shoot. After the Aanand L Rai production venture, Taapsee moves on to her sports drama Rashmi Rocket where she plays an athlete. Akarsh Khurana is directing the film with RSVP producing it. Taapsee has undergone gruelling training sessions to ace her role in the film. The first look of the film was also unveiled a few months ago.

Along with these two projects, she also has the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabash Mithu, to be bankrolled by Viacom 18. Taapsee will take a month-long break after the shoot of her already committed films, to take proper training in cricket before she kickstarts filming for the biopic. She has also been signed on as the lead for the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run, which will be produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. Run Lola Run, titled Loopa Lapeta in Hindi, is a story about a girlfriend who has 20 minutes to come up with a huge sum of money and save her boyfriend, after a botched money delivery. The movie also has Tahir Raj Bhasin playing her boyfriend. Then, there's the Anurag Kashyap directorial and another film, to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali but that's yet to be announced.

It's hard to believe that Taapsee Pannu has been in the movie industry since 2010, when she debuted in the Telegu movie, Jhummandi Naadam. Moreover, her Bollywood debut was David Dhawan's directorial Chashme Baddoor. Since then, Taapsee has made a considerable mark with her acting skills and potential to drive female-driven films with utmost honesty and grace. Taapsee may have started off as a software engineer but with the actress was always destined for the movies. Starting from South Indian movies, Taapsee's gradual shift to a commercially successful Bollywood star has been a memorable journey to witness as a fan. In 2020 alone, Taapsee was awarded Best Actress at the Filmfare wards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards and IIFA Awards. With so many Taapsee Pannu movies at our beck and call to watch and admire, we can't wait for her future collaboration with Anurag Kashyap.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More