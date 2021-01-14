Exclusive: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master gearing up for a Hindi remake; Rights SOLD

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master Hindi remake rights sold to Kabir Singh producer, Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine for a hefty amount. More Details

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s action thriller, Master, hit the big screen with an extraordinary response on January 13 and created a new record at the box-office by earning over Rs 40 crore gross on opening day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is now gearing up for a Hindi remake, as Kabir Singh producer, Murad Khetani is all set to bring it in Hindi with Endemol Shine as his production partner. The paperwork has been done and an official announcement is around the corner.

“Around two weeks back, Murad along with the team of Endemol visited Chennai for a special screening of Master, after coordinating with the producers of Tamil original. They loved the film and decided to bankroll it in Hindi. This meeting led to paperwork and the producers now officially have the Hindi remake rights under their kitty. They have bagged the rights for a hefty sum,” a source from South told Pinkvilla. Murad and co are currently in the process of finalizing the director and get the film adapted for the Hindi remake.

“Like Tamil, Murad and co are planning to cast two top stars from Bollywood for the Hindi remake as well. However, they will start approaching the actors on having a director on board. Be assured, this will be among the biggest casting coups in recent times,” the source added. The film will go on floors in the later half of the year, and we would have more clarity on the dates once the cast and other aspects of the film are locked.

Master is the first major film from the Tamil industry to release in the pandemic and the entire industry had pinned their hopes on this action thriller to revive the exhibition sector by bringing audience back to the cinema hall. The film succeeded in doing so, and has now paved way for more films to release down south.

