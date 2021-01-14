Opening Day Box-Office Update: Thalapathy Vijay creates HISTORY as Master flirts with Rs 40 crore on day one

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master opens with a bang at the box-office. Here's a detailed collection report of how the film has fared in the South Indian markets

The film trade across India was awaiting the release of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s action thriller, Master, to gauge the audience consumption pattern of cinema in the covid times. Everyone believed in the film to bring back the audiences to the theatres and as expected, Master has proved to be a game changer for exhibition sector in India. The movie has surpassed all the expectations as the early estimates suggest an opening day gross of Rs 37.00 crore plus, thereby setting a record in the covid time.

These were extraordinary figures even under normal scenario (pre-covid times), but the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and the occupancy in cinema halls is curtailed to just 50 percent, this is indeed a historic achievement. While the figures are still coming in given the magnitude of the release, the film has collected Rs 20 crore plus gross in Tamil Nadu as per early estimates, whereas Andhra and Telangana Belt has contributed Rs 9.5 crore gross to the opening day collections. The opening day distributor share in Andhra and Telangana is Rs 6 crore, as against the investment of Rs 9 crore, and the film will enter in the profit zone in just two days for the distributors.

It has overperformed at the box-office in the Telugu speaking states, and emerged the biggest opener till date for Vijay, despite facing competition from Ravi Teja’s Krack. The other two key markets for the film, Karnataka and Kerala too have fared beyond the expectations and the combined contribution is around Rs 6.5 crore. The film will become a profitable venture for distributors in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana at the most by January 15, however, it’s a long way forward in Tamil Nadu. It’s carrying a tremendous hype and that should lead to rock solid trend over the weekend, however we would get to know the actual standing of the film and it’s path to recovery with the hold in collections on Monday, as audience reports are mixed. The distribution rights of Tamil Nadu are pegged at Rs 60 crore.

Opening Day Estimates of Master in key markets (Gross):

Tamil Nadu: 21 crore plus

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 9.5 crore

Karnataka: Rs 4.25 crore plus

Kerala: Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 37.00 crore plus

Master is now looking at an extended opening weekend of Rs 100 crore, a feat that one thought would be a distant dream in the covid times. Vijay has managed to get 100 percent attendance in the theaters (in the limited 50 percent capacity), and this is sheer display of his raw stardom at play. The collections of Master also reinstate the trade talk of Vijay being the second biggest Pan-South Indian star now (Tamil Nadu + Andhra Pradesh + Karnataka + Kerala) after Rajinikanth.

These are just early estimates and we would update the article with actual figures by 4 pm.

