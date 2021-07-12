EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Singh aka Master Rinku recalls time with Dilip Kumar on Duniya’s set: He was very friendly

Rahul Singh also informed that Dilip Kumar would get a pastry or a chocolate for him everyday.

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Singh is most popularly known as Master Rinku from many yesteryear films. He has worked as a child artist in movies like Khudgarz, Tohfa and Teesra Kinara, among many others. Singh has also worked closely with Dilip Kumar in the Yash Johar produced Duniya, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul remembers the late actor. He says that the time he spent with Kumar on the sets of Duniya, are one of his best childhood memories.

“I had played the younger version of his son in the film, and he was very fond of me. I remember everyday he would get a pastry or a chocolate for me. It was a 25 days schedule, and Dilip Saab would bring home-cooked food everyday. I may have been just 4 or 5 years old then, but my mom would always tell me that Pran Saab would tell Dilip Saab that if the latter ever had a son, he would have been cute like me. My time on the sets of Duniya are truly one of the best days of my life, and I was very fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with him,” recalls Singh.

Rahul further adds, “Dilip Saab was always very friendly, and made me so comfortable that I never realised that I was working with Dilip Kumar. In fact, sometimes he would even play with me, and the set would always be very happy and cheerful.”

Interestingly, Dilip Kumar had played a major role in Rahul Singh’s selection for Duniya as well. “They had auditioned a few kids before me, but Dilip Saab liked the innocence in me, and that’s how I came on board. In fact, I remember for one emotionally intense scene, I was unable to connect with the emotion. But he helped me so much with the scene. He didn’t really have to do that but he did, which was very sweet of him.” Singh remembers.

Dilip Kumar had breathed his last at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital on July 7. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui had written on Twitter.

