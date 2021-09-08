EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 stars Salman, Katrina romancing for one of the costliest romantic songs in Cappadocia

After shooting high-octane sequences in St Petersburg, Russia, and are now filming one of the most extravagant romantic songs to be ever picturised on the duo at Cappadocia in central Turkey. The song, which is being shot over a period of over five days, will feature after the end in Tiger 3 and the music has been composed by Pritam. If Swag Se Swagat was touted as the most expensive song of 2017, from Tiger Zinda Hai, this one is said to be even costlier and the most expensive track in the series.

Says a trade source, “Tiger 3 has been planned on a grander scale by producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma as the story demands Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) to hop from one country to another, chasing the antagonist. But the song that is being picturised on Salman and Katrina currently, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant with music composition by Pritam, is said to be one of the most romantic and costliest songs shot on them ever with many magnificent locales as part of it. Adi is sparing no expense for the song. It’s going to be bigger and catchier than Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat (shot in Greece) and will roll at the end of the movie. Vaibhavi, who flew in from Mumbai last week, has designed a unique hook step again and is rehearsing with her dancers. The romantic track is said to have a budget of over a whopping three crore Rupees (approx). This time Adi and Maneesh wanted the romantic number to be shot in Cappadocia because of its unique landscape and fairy tale scenery – including underground cities, rock formations, cave dwellings, hot air balloon rides at sunrise and many more beautiful locations – all of which costs money.”

The source adds, “It’s the right season to shoot too with cooler weather and clear skies. There are gorgeous locations like the Rose Valley, Love Valley, Sword Valley and Pasabag Valley to the Uchisar and Cavusin Castles and Salman and Katrina will definitely be showcasing their romance in some of these locations. They have already started the song shoot from yesterday.”

Prior to traveling to Cappadocia, Salman shot a car chase scene in the Turkish city of Antalya. “It involved him being chased by five police vehicles all over the city. After that, while he rested it out, in Antalya, Emraan and Katrina shot dramatic dialogues for four days, as part of their talkie portions on live locations in the city. This is Salman and Katrina’s second visit to Turkey. They have earlier shot here for Tiger and is one of Katrina’s favourite shooting places to come to. They shot the first film in the Tiger series, Ek Tha Tiger, in Istanbul. Katrina and Salman left on September 6 for Cappadocia to film the romantic track.”

Salman and Katrina resumed shooting (August 21) for Tiger 3 in Russia from August 21. Salman will be seen sporting multiple disguises as he was in Tiger Zinda Hai as he’s a RAW agent. He was seen in one of the disguises in a thrilling chase scene in St Petersburg, Russia. The chase scene was picturized for six days on Katrina and Salman, which was shot by a Hollywood action director, in and around the streets of the city with local Russian stuntmen. They shot for some high-octane action sequences including a chase sequence in and around St Petersburg, which was shot with horse carriages, bikes and local stuntmen from the city. Tiger 3, is said to be the most expensive movie of the Tiger series and is being shot across multiple European countries (including Austria and Morocco) for a 55-day non-stop schedule.

