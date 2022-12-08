EXCLUSIVE: Title of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's film with Luv Ranjan to be announced next week

Ever since the release of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, there has been a constant urge in the audience to see Ranbir Kapoor in an out-and-out romantic comedy. And finally, in 2019, the dream of everyone became a reality when Luv Ranjan announced that his next directorial will be a rom-com with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead. The film is among the most awaited releases of 2023, and the makers have done well to keep everything about the film under wraps. There have been several speculations on the title, but the actual title has been kept guarded. It seems the time has now come for the big announcement.

Special video to announce the title

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Luv Ranjan is all set to announce the title of the much-awaited romantic comedy with a special announcement video in the coming week. “It’s the festive season, wherein the audience is in the mood to celebrate. Luv and his team feel that this is the best time to introduce the audience to the title of his film and also plaster the release date of the film in the mind of the audience. He has shot a special video to announce the film title and it’s expected to be out by early next week,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the digital launch will happen early next week, the video will also be screened on the big screen with the biggest spectacle of world cinema, Avatar: The Way Of Water. “Avatar is among the biggest releases of world cinema and is expected to attract crazy footfalls. The announcement video will be screened with Avatar at several properties,” informed the source, adding further that the same will also be attached to the prints of the Christmas 2022 release, Cirkus.

Luv Ranjan's next is a musical

The music of the Luv Ranjan directorial is composed by Pritam and the film is all set to be a March 8. 2023, coinciding with the festive season of Holi. “The announcement video will be followed by a series of other conventional assets, which includes the teaser, trailer, and music, leading to the film’s release. Much like all rom-com led by Ranbir, this one too rides on a solid music album, and the makers are confident to strike the chord with all their assets, including the album,” the source concluded.

The yet-untitled film marks the first time collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and some of the leaked stills have already spiked ample of excitement among the audience. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his excitement about the Luv Ranjan directorial and termed it to be a film riding high on humor. It also marks the acting debut of Boney Kapoor, who will be paired alongside Dimple Kapadia.