EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to marry on 24th Jan 2021?

Bollywood's most adored duo, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been the talk of the town for a while. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt about the date of their nuptials and it looks like the celebration isn't far.

Yes, finally it's happening. The first Bollywood wedding of 2021. and Natasha Dalal's wedding date is out. The lovebirds will exchange wedding vows on 24th January. Natasha Dalal will walk down the aisle with Varun Dhawan on the coming 24th. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Just two days ago, we got you the good news of Varun Dhawan marrying Natasha Dalal this month In Alibaug. And here we get you more details about the same.

Varun Dhawan's momma and daddy dearest have already sent out e-invites asking people to block their dates from January 22 to 25. Apparently, the wedding celebrations will take place on 22nd & 23rd Jan, Sangeet & Mehendi, respectively. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are in full swing. A source close to Dhawan's revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla, 'I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan's Wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities."

While we can’t wait to get a glimpse of the who’s who of Bollywood at the wedding, we’re even more excited to see what the gorgeous bride-to-be and groom to be will wear. In a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, the actor spoke about getting hitched, saying: “Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to marry Natasha Dalal THIS very month in Alibaug

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×