EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to marry Natasha Dalal THIS very month in Alibaug

A lil' birdie has informed us that a big, fat Punjabi wedding with a restricted guest list of just 200 people is in the cards for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal this very month.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, many Bollywood couples' weddings had to be put on standstill mode in 2020. However, with 2021 here, many couples have started reworking their wedding plans to cater to the COVID-19 safety precautions. Amongst those couples are childhood lovebirds and Natasha Dalal, who are all set to tie the knot this month itself.

While preparations for Varun and Natasha's wedding had kickstarted from 2019 itself, as we said, the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the plans. A few hours back, Pinkvilla learnt that Varun and Natasha are getting married this month. Moreover, a lil' birdie from Alibaug informed us that Dhawan visited the town to book a five-star hotel for his upcoming nuptials. "It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug."

During his earlier days in the industry, Varun kept his relationship with Natasha very lowkey. However, over the years, Dhawan has opened up more about his ladylove in interviews. Moreover, Varun has even spoken candidly about marriage while strongly believing that Natasha is the one for him.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, when Varun was asked about his marriage plans, the Coolie No. 1 star shared, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

