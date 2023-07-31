EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reveals Rajkumar Hirani is on his bucket list; says 'It would be like a dream'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying appreciation from the audience for his power-packed performance in Bawaal. He teamed with Janhvi Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari for the first time. Amid enjoying rave reviews from critics and the audience alike, Pinkvilla recently sat down for an exclusive masterclass with team Bawaal. During the fun session, Janhvi and Varun along with Nitesh answered quirky fan questions.

Varun Dhawan wants to work with Rajkumar Hirani

After answering intense questions related to their most-talked-about film Bawaal, the powerful trio was seen answering some fun fan questions. One of the fans asked Varun about the next director that is on his bucket list. The fan asked, "Since you have worked with best directors - Sriram Raghavan, Nitesh Tiwari, who is the director on your bucket list?" Varun replied, "I have worked with Sriram sir, Shoojit Sircar, Nitesh sir..." Janhvi funnily interrupted, "He really wants to be directed by me. He's said it a lot." Varun then replied, "When did I say this to you? (laughs)"

Varun added, "I would want to do another film with Janhvi for sure. I am not lying but Atlee was someone on my bucket list for the longest time. So just getting to collaborate with him, for now, is a great joy. I think Nitesh sir would also agree with this, working with Rajkumar Hirani sir would be like a dream obviously."

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to team up with Atlee for his upcoming action film, VD 18. The actor recently announced the film and he will reportedly start shooting for the same in August. The film is backed by Murad Khetani and it will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that South actress Keerthy Suresh will be paired opposite Varun in the film.

