EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor confirms No Entry 2 with Salman Khan; Says, he also wants to do comedy with Aamir Khan

Anil Kapoor is being appreciated for his performance of Bheem Singh in the Raj Mehta directed, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor insists that he was excited about the film right from the time he heard the script and is glad to be appreciated for the performance. When asked about striking a right chemistry with the younger generation of actors, current one being Varun Dhawan, the actor says, "I have done so many comedies with so many actors from different generations. I always look forward to scripts where I have build chemistry."

Anil informs that there is a long list of actors he wants to work with going forward. "I want to work with newer actors too. I would love to do a comedy film with Aamir Khan, rather than stepping into that serious space. It would be interesting right," he questions. While he wishes to work with one Khan, he has a film lined up with another one. Anil is gearing up for No Entry 2 with Salman Khan, which is expected to kick off by early next year. It's produced by SKF with Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Anil confirms that No Entry 2 is in the making. "People are looking forward to No Entry 2. It will be fantastic and I am looking forward to get back to the franchise. Anees (Bazmee) and Salman will decide on the timeline of shoot soon," he adds.

Recently, Firoz Nadiadwala in an interview had spoken about his plans of spinning a universe out of Welcome and Hera Pheri. Is Anil excited for it? He signs off, "To be honest, be it Welcome or No Entry - I am just an actor. The producers and studios have to decide and I am always with them." Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

