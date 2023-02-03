EXCLUSIVE: Vasan Bala opens up on bringing back the era of pulp films with Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Ace director Vasan Bala, who has time and again managed to impress the audience with his unique projects, is currently enjoying the praise coming his way for the new docu-series, Cinema Marte Dum Tak. It shows four iconic directors of the 90s and the pulp Hindi cinema. These films were low-budget semi-erotic and horror genre films that gained popularity back then. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bala spoke about Cinema Marte Dum Tak, how he thought of bringing back the era of pulp films, his fond memories with the Ramsay genre, and more. How did Vasan Bala decide on bringing back the era of pulp films?

The director revealed how he got connected with the project. He shared, "So this is a subject that I was immensely interested in and also wanted to make a film on this. But when Samira Kanwar from Vice called me to, kind of, had an idea of a series like this, which she wanted to make with Vice, and collaborate with Amazon also, so I kind of jumped in because I was already invested in this world. So all three of us got together me, Vice, and Amazon and we just discussed what kind of a series you want to make. And all of us were gladly on the same page, right from the beginning. So that's how it started."

Vasan Bala spills beans on his memories with the pulp films and the Ramsay genre The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director took a walk down memory lane and spoke about his memories of the Ramsay genre. Bala said, "They were immensely popular. Purana Mandir, Veerana are one of my favorite films, and memories and even the songs used to be great, even though for Purana Mandir, like Asha Bhosle had sung a song, and they are still very popular. So the Ramsay's were obviously like frontrunners in the pulpy kind of cinema. And then obviously, there were so many others still, the internet discovered Gunda and started discussing it. And then, Kanti Shah came to the forefront and then to him, this kind of cinema started to be discovered all over again by the previous generation, not the Gen Z but the millennials."

Does Vasan Bala plan to make films like Monica, O My Darling? His recent film Monica, O My Darling garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Radhika Apte and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in lead roles. The neo-noir crime comedy thriller left everyone mighty impressed. When he was asked if he has plans to make films in a similar space, he said that he just wants to make more films. Vasan said, "I don't know similar space, but definitely plan to make more films. And it's definitely a relief that your films worked and people are appreciating them. The doors open a bit more for you to enter and you just don't have to slide in and push and prod every time. So at least there is a conversation, which I'm really happy having with interesting people who want to explore newer ideas."

