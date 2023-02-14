EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Firoz Nadiadwala meet in Mumbai for Hera Pheri 3

On 12 November 2022, Akshay Kumar himself had spoken on public forum about backing out from Hera Pheri 3 as he was not happy with the creative process of bringing the franchise back to life. Soon after, there were confirmed reports on younger energies being brought in to revive the franchise alongside Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal . On December 5, 2022, amidst all the conversations happening around the casting of Hera Pheri 3 , Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar could be back to play the character of Raju in the third instalment of his iconic franchise.

And now we can report that the things are moving in the right direction with regards to the return of Khiladi to Hera Pheri 3. “On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was in the same roof. In-fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the meeting went on for a while and everyone was just excited and went down the memory lane with regards to their journey with Raju, Shyam and Baburao.

The source adds, “The journey of Hera Pheri 1 in 1999 began in Empire Studios. 24 years later, the first ever official meeting for Hera Pheri 3 between the entire cast and producer too has happened at Empire Studio. The team also realised this and a core part of conversation was about getting back together for the franchise at the same place where it all started. It’s all coming together and hopefully, we would hear an official announcement from the stakeholders soon.”

According to the source, the team is in talks with two directors and one of those two will be locked in the next 10 to 15 days. “Once everything is in place, an official announcement shall be made on the project. The things are fine right now, and moving well in favour of the film happening with the original trio,” the source concludes.

The cult of Raju, Shyam and Baburao

Hera Pheri is among the most iconic franchises of Indian Cinema with Raju, Shyam and Baborao becoming a part of pop culture. Right from the dialogues to character mannerism, the film has struck the right chord on all aspects. Earlier in November, there was a huge outroar on social media following Akshay Kumar’s exit from the film. Fans trended No Akshay No Hera Pheri for days and it’s this love from the fans that got the producers to rethink on their decision of going ahead with the film without the original Khiladi. Apart from Hera Pheri 3, the talks are on for Awara Pagal Deewana 2 as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.