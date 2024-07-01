EXCLUSIVE: S Shankar talks about release of Kamal Haasan-led Indian 3, says 'I am planning to release....'

Kamal Haasan and S. Shankar have once again joined forces for the sequel of their superhit film Indian. The duo is gearing up for the worldwide theatrical release of its second part on July 12. Prior to the release, S. Shankar doubled the excitement around the film by revealing his plans for its third installment in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

S. Shankar talks about Indian 3 ahead of Indian 2’s release

Talking about the third installment of the Kamal Haasan starrer, Shankar said, “Part one was happening in one state, and it was around 3 h 20 mins. Now, since the story is no longer limited to one state, naturally, it's a little big. When I was editing, it was lengthy, and I wanted to trim it.”

Adding to the audience's excitement, he also revealed his plans to release Indian 3. “I am planning to release Indian 3 (Hindustani 2) within 6 months of the second part if everything goes as planned,” Shankar added.

Further, the Kadhalan director also spilled beans about how the audience can expect to see flashbacks or period portions in part 3 of the Indian franchise.

Check out the exclusive Pinkvilla interview ft. Shankar:



What’s next for Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, where he plays a menacing god character known as Supreme Yaskin, the totalitarian leader of the world. The film is an epic sci-fi thriller from the dystopian land of Kasi, which became the last city by the year 2898 AD.

Although his character had limited screen time in the first part, as per reports, Kamal Haasan will be seen in full glory in the next installment of Kalki 2898 AD.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Indian 2. Kamal Haasan is next set to reprise his role as Senapathy in the upcoming movie Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is slated to make a worldwide release on July 12, 2024, with the actor returning as the once-feared vigilante.

Apart from that, the legendary actor will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. It is worth mentioning that the actor-director duo would be collaborating after 3 decades since Nayakan in 1987. The movie is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

Thug Life was announced in November 2022 under the tentative title Kamal Haasan 234, as it is his 234th film as a lead actor, and the official title was revealed a year later.

