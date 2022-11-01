EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jaideep Ahlawat auditioned for THIS role in Ishqiya and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
Jaideep Ahlawat in a recent interview with Pinkvilla opened up about his career, initial days, and struggle.
Jaideep Ahlawat is one such actor who has time and again proved his versatility with his brilliant acting. The actor has been a part of some superhit web shows and has created a mark for himself in the industry. Apart from web series, Jaideep has charmed the audience with his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and a lot more. Pinkvilla recently got a chance to interact with the actor who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Pataal Lok star exclusively spoke about the rejections he faced during his earlier days.
Jaideep Ahlawat reveals auditioning for Ishqiya
During the interview, Jaidee Ahlawat was asked how he handles rejection. To this, the actor replied that initially, he used to feel very bad but then he realised that nothing can be done about it. He revealed that in the past few years he has stopped fighting with the things that are not in his hands anymore. On being asked about facing rejections in the initial days, Jaideep opened up about auditioning for Vidya Balan starrer Ishqiya. He quipped, ‘bahut acha audition hua tha’. Talking about the role he auditioned for, Jaideep revealed that it was Vidya Balan’s husband’s role who was seen in the film for starting 10 minutes and ending 10 minutes of the film. ‘I was too young according to them,’ said Jaideep.
The actor then revealed that he also auditioned for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. He had auditioned for Randeep Hooda’s role. But, slowly when you understand this profession you understand that they are not rejecting you as an actor, they are rejecting you as a character. So when you understand this, your struggle ends.
Jaideep Ahlawat gives update on Pataal Lok Season 2
Talking about the superhit web show, Jaideep shares that they will start filming for the second part in November. “It’s happening, and we are just 10 days away (from the shoot). So Paatal Lok Season 2 is starting, Devotion (Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X) we have completed shooting for. Then there is another film releasing on December 2 - An Action Hero - it has Ayushmann (Khurrana) bhai and me, has been produced by Aanand L Rai Sir and T-Series, and is directed by Anirudh Iyer. He has made a beautiful film,” says Jaideep Ahlawat.
ALSO READ: Paatal Lok 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat shares update on Anushka Sharma’s show; Shoot to begin in November