EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jaideep Ahlawat auditioned for THIS role in Ishqiya and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Jaideep Ahlawat is one such actor who has time and again proved his versatility with his brilliant acting. The actor has been a part of some superhit web shows and has created a mark for himself in the industry. Apart from web series, Jaideep has charmed the audience with his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and a lot more. Pinkvilla recently got a chance to interact with the actor who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan . The Pataal Lok star exclusively spoke about the rejections he faced during his earlier days.

During the interview, Jaidee Ahlawat was asked how he handles rejection. To this, the actor replied that initially, he used to feel very bad but then he realised that nothing can be done about it. He revealed that in the past few years he has stopped fighting with the things that are not in his hands anymore. On being asked about facing rejections in the initial days, Jaideep opened up about auditioning for Vidya Balan starrer Ishqiya. He quipped, ‘bahut acha audition hua tha’. Talking about the role he auditioned for, Jaideep revealed that it was Vidya Balan’s husband’s role who was seen in the film for starting 10 minutes and ending 10 minutes of the film. ‘I was too young according to them,’ said Jaideep.

The actor then revealed that he also auditioned for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. He had auditioned for Randeep Hooda’s role. But, slowly when you understand this profession you understand that they are not rejecting you as an actor, they are rejecting you as a character. So when you understand this, your struggle ends.