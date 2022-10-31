Paatal Lok 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat shares update on Anushka Sharma’s show; Shoot to begin in November

Jaideep Ahlawat has charmed the audience with his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and a lot more. However, his most loved screen outing is of Hathiram Chaudhary from Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma backed web show, Paatal Lok. The first season of this crime-thriller series was unveiled in 2020, and since then its fans have been eagerly waiting for part 2 of the show. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Jaideep Ahlawat shared an exciting update on Paatal Lok Season 2.

He shares that they will start filming for the second part in November. “It’s happening, and we are just 10 days away (from the shoot). So Paatal Lok Season 2 is starting, Devotion (Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X) we have completed shooting for. Then there is another film releasing on December 2 - An Action Hero - it has Ayushmann (Khurrana) bhai and me, has been produced by Aanand L Rai Sir and T-Series, and is directed by Anirudh Iyer. He has made a beautiful film,” says Jaideep Ahlawat.