EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Madhuri Dixit on collaborating with co-stars from the 90s and future production plans

Even while Raja actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Kapoor have reunited for their upcoming show, The Fame Game, the actress in the recent past has also worked with her other former co-stars, including with Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal, and with Sanjay Dutt in Kalank. In the 90s, she frequently collaborated with many actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Is there any of her former co-star that she wants to work with again now?

“I think it's not wanting to work with someone, it's wanting to do good films, good cinema, good series’, or good work. That’s what I want to do now,” says Madhuri. Meanwhile, the actress is waiting for the release of her next production, Panchak. Elaborating on her production plans, Madhuri informs, “I have already produced a Marathi film Panchak and we are waiting to release that. Times are so up and down, you know just when we think we will be able to release it, it’s like the lockdown happens again. Adinath Kothare is starring in it. So we are waiting. After that I have not produced anything yet, but I would love to.”

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to the release of The Fame Game. When asked what does fame means to her, here’s what the actress said. “For me fame is like a byproduct of what I like to do. I am passionate about acting, I am passionate about dance, and I am so lucky that that is my profession, that’s what I do, and I do it to the best of my abilities. And whatever happens is like just noise for me, like what comes out of it, like the fame, and this and that, it’s ok. But I love what I do, and every morning I wake up with the same enthusiasm because I am going to spend the day doing what I love,” Madhuri concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

