EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vishal Bhardwaj to collaborate for a romantic-drama; Deets Inside

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most loved actors, Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most respected filmmakers in the world. And Pinkvilla has now learnt that the duo is gearing up to collaborate for a project. It’s a romantic-drama and according to a source both Vishal and Nawaz are extremely excited to work with each other on this one.

“Vishal narrated the story to Nawaz recently and he loved it. The film is untitled as yet, but with Vishal backing the project he will come up with a very unique title for the movie. The leading lady is yet to be cast, but Vishal has a few names in his mind. With the pandemic, there is always an uncertainty around shooting schedules, but if all goes as per plan then the film might roll by end of the year,” informs a source in the know. Reportedly, Bhardwaj and Siddiqui had planned to collaborate on another project a few years back, but it didn’t work out with reasons known best to them.

Meanwhile, both Nawaz and Vishal have an interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor has Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and the recently announced Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.

On the other hand, Vishal is already directing Khufiya, which is headlined by Ali Fazal and Tabu. He is also producing his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which features Arjun Kapoor, Tanu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Radhika Madan.

