EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Supriya Pathak says she & Mira Rajput are great friends: We love going out for shopping

Supriya Pathak also spoke about her grandkids Misha and Zain. She said that they are both exceptional children.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak got candid about her love for and Mira Rajput’s kids, Misha and Zain. “My Zain is also a sweetheart. I really am fond of my grandchildren. They are exceptional children. Mira is an exceptional person, and the way she has brought them up is absolutely wonderful,” says Supriya, adding that she doesn’t understand the aspects of being a mother-in-law. “Yes I have seen it around, I have had friends who have had experiences like that. I had a great mother-in-law, so to tell you honestly I have never experienced it. I have never really known what being a mother-in-law is.”

Pathak adds that Mira is like a daughter to her. “I personally feel I am a great friend of hers, we love going out for shopping, or for lunch or dinner. So these definitions are not in my head at all, and I don’t know how to react to that. Though as I tell Ruhaan, when he gets his wife - I want to be a mother-in-law,” laughs Supriya, who was recently seen in Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer, The Big Bull.

Supriya also remembers her own actress-mother Dina Pathak. “We had a very unusual relationship, is what I would say. It was not like a direct mother and daughter (equation), or she was not like a teacher. I can’t define it like that. But it was very valuable,” Supriya signs off.

For the entire interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Supriya Pathak says Shahid Kapoor is someone she can always depend upon: I really love him

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×