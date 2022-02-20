EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey starrer Mumbaikar to release in May 2022; Deets Inside

Director Santosh Sivan’s Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey starrer Mumbaikar is one of the most awaited films. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and filmmaker Karan Johar had shared the poster of this upcoming action-thriller last year, post which the movie had rolled in Mumbai. Pinkvilla now has an update on the release of this Shibu Thameens backed project, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

“Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey finished shooting for Mumbaikar last year. The makers wanted to release the film in 2021, but had to delay the same because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have now finally decided to release the movie in May 2022. However, they are yet to decide on the date. The plan is to release it theatrically, but whether they finally release it in cinemas or take the OTT route will be decided next week. They will make the announcement soon,” informs a source in the know.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Thameens had opened up on the project. “Director Santosh Sivan is presenting Vikrant Massey in a very different avatar which his fans would have never seen him in. He plays this angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film and it will be exciting to watch them together. There are many action scenes in the film, but none of these sequences look forced. They appear as the situation demands,” the producer had said.

This movie, which has been shot across the city, was filmed in a start-to-finish single schedule.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Kapoor on Shanaya’s acting debut with a KJO production and working with him in The Fame Game