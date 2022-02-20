EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Kapoor on Shanaya’s acting debut with a KJO production and working with him in The Fame Game

While Karan Johar has earlier backed Maheep Kapoor’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and the soon to release The Fame Game featuring Sanjay Kapoor, the filmmaker is also launching their daughter Shanaya Kapoor with his upcoming production. Talking about his excitement, the proud father says, “Well, it’s fantastic. I finally got a chance to work with him (Karan Johar). I have known him for more than 30 years, he has been producing films, doing these series’, he is doing a hundred things, and I never got an opportunity.”

He further adds, “Finally Sri (Rao) got in touch with me (for The Fame Game) and Karan was producing it, obviously I was very happy. Coming back to my daughter, I think Karan treats these new people like his kids, for him that is the most important thing. Whenever she goes for a shoot, as a father I feel very calm that there is somebody who is there. (In fact) why her, even when we were shooting in Nashik, Dharma makes sure that we are all very comfortable and that’s all you want from a producer. You know like this show we shot in Covid times, and I must complement Netflix and Dharmatic team (for) the comfort they gave us.”

Sanjay reiterates that he is extremely excited for his daughter’s acting debut. “Ofcourse I will be very excited. Any father would be excited for a child, whether she is in front of the screen or she does anything in life. For us, she has chosen this line, it’s a fantastic line, we all love it, our whole family is in (it), but she would have chosen anything (else), I would have been as excited,” he concludes.

