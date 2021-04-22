EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi teams up with National Award winner, Vetri Maaran on Vidhuthalai

Vidhuthalai has been shot extensively in the dense forests of Western Ghats and marks the first collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi with National Award winner, Vetri Maaran. Cast and Crew details

Vijay Sethupati, who won over the audience with his performance in Master earlier this year, has teamed up with National Award-winning filmmaker, Vetri Maaran on his next film titled Vidhuthalai. The film features Sethupathi in the role of a “Mentor” for the first time in his career and marks the first collaboration of the actor with Vetri Maaran, who was just hitting the headlines for winning a national award in Asuran. Sources reveal that Vidhuthalai will be a strong content driven film with a screenplay laced with edge of the seat thriller with ample of twists and turns in the narrative.

The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and makers shoot for it extensively in the dense forests of western ghats. “They shot in areas without electricity, also devoid of telecommunication. The entire cast and crew stayed with the native tribal people during the filmmaking phase,” revealed a source close to the development. The movie also features Soori and Bhavani Sre in key roles and the details of their characters have been kept under wraps for now.

The title, Vidhuthalai means freedom, and the title is relevant to the script of the film. “The music is composed by legendary Maestro Isaignani Ilayaraja. The technical crew comprises of names like Velraj (Cinematography) who has done camera work for Vetri Maaran’s previous moves. R.Ramar is the editor whereas Peter Hein and Jacki have come on board as action and art director respectively,” the source added.

Vidhuthalai is produced by leading South Giant, Elred Kumar’s production house, RS Infotainment and the film is gearing up for a Pan-Indian release in multiple Indian languages. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates on Vijay Sethupathi, as the actor soon gears up to commence shooting for his Hindi film, Merry Christmas with director Sriram Raghavan, also featuring .

