EXCLUSIVE: Warina Hussain on Afghanistan crisis: Would like to ask all feminists, philanthropists to speak out

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan has appalled the entire world. After the Taliban's takeover of many major cities, shocking visuals of people trying to flee the country have gone viral on social media. Many known personalities have raised their voice against this injustice, including actress Warina Hussain who hails from Afghanistan. Reportedly, she had shifted to Uzbekistan years ago because of a political turmoil in Afghanistan, and then had moved to India. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hussain says that we can help the people of Afghanistan by voicing our opinion.

“I've chosen to do so for my friends and mother. If you stand up for a cause, people will label it as a publicity stunt, and if you don't, then they will criticise you. In either case, the decision is entirely up to the individual. However, I am seeing fewer people speaking up this time. I would like to ask all feminists and philanthropists to please speak out against injustice. Innocent people need you,” states Warina, further talking about the situation of women in the country now.

“Their independence is in jeopardy, and simple things like going for a walk outside and breathing fresh air will no longer be possible. Recently my friend went outside fully covered including the head scarf, when some men threatened her saying it’s the last time we are warning you not to be seen again without a chadari. I just want to ask where are their basic human rights?,” questions Warina.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, actress Shubhangi Atre had also opened up on the situation in Afghanistan. “It's unfortunate. My heart goes out for families living there, for the kids, female citizens. We never thought that something like this could take place, especially in today's time! Just waiting to see how, like always, the good wins over the bad,” she had said.

